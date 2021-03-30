Covid-19 PPE litter is killing wildlife

(CNN) Waste from lifesaving personal protective equipment (PPE) is killing birds, fish and other wildlife across the globe, a study has found.

Animals are fatally ingesting or becoming entangled in discarded latex gloves and disposable face masks, while others have started building their homes using the same material, researchers said.

"As always with these single-use items, you're not really looking after them and they end up in the environment really soon. They start becoming a real problem," Auke-Florian Hiemstra, a biologist at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden and co-author of the report, told CNN Tuesday.

"I think it's ironic that the materials that protect us are so harmful to the animals around us," Hiemstra added.

Scientists found a fish trapped in a medical latex glove in a canal cleanup in the Dutch city of Leiden in August, which prompted researchers to explore whether there was a larger problem.

