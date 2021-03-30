A South Dakota wildfire forced hundreds of evacuations while other blazes shut down Mount Rushmore

(CNN) A wildfire burning near the outskirts of Rapid City, South Dakota, has forced the evacuation of 400 to 500 homes, officials said Monday.

The Schroeder Fire, burning in Pennington County, just a mile west of Rapid City limits, started Monday morning, said Rob Powell, the incident commander, during a news conference.

The blaze has so far charred about 1,900 acres and remains zero percent contained, according to a web page set up for fire updates.

At least one home and two pole barns have been destroyed in the fire, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Evacuations are in place through multiple subdivisions in the area, Powell said, adding some roads were closed as well.

