A man making a video about Philadelphia's gun violence was shot and killed on the job

(CNN) A Philadelphia man working on a video about the city's gun violence became a victim of the story while on the job.

Anthony Merriett, 55, was shot while he was getting equipment from his van Monday night, according to CNN affiliate WPVI , as he was interviewing family members of gun violence victims. He was working for a production company making an anti-violence video to stream on Netflix, according to the affiliate.

Police said Merriett was shot "multiple times throughout his body." He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers have not made any arrests and have not recovered any weapons, police said.

Rise in gun violence

