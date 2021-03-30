Authorities are searching for three teens who escaped from an Oregon correctional facility

(CNN) Authorities are searching for three teens who escaped from a youth correctional facility in Oregon on Sunday.

The teens assaulted a staff member and took their keys before leaving through a hole in the fence surrounding MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility, Oregon Youth Authority spokesperson Sarah Evans told CNN.

The teens, identified as Preston Andrizzi, 19, Anthony Fitz-Henry, 18, and Christian Goin, 17, lived in the same unit, Evans said. They are considered a safety risk to themselves and others, she said.

The staff member who was assaulted was released from the hospital, Evans said, and is in contact with authorities as state and local law enforcement agencies continue with the search.

This is the first escape from the facility since perimeter fencing was installed around 2000, Evans told CNN. Staff members at the facility do not carry guns or weapons, Evans said.

