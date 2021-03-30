Police searching for attacker in hate crime assault against 65-year-old Asian woman

(CNN) The New York Police Department is investigating what they say is a "hate crime assault" against a 65-year-old Asian woman who was punched and kicked Monday in midtown Manhattan by an attacker who allegedly made anti-Asian statements toward her, according to the police.

The incident -- which comes at a time when New York City and the nation has seen an increase in reports of attacks against Asian people -- was captured on surveillance video and released by the NYPD, who also released photos of an unidentified male and video of the incident.

In a press release, police say they are "asking for the public's assistance in identifying the following individual wanted in connection to a hate crime assault incident."

The NYPD press release does not refer to the man as a suspect.

Police say an individual "proceeded to kick the victim multiple times in the head before fleeing the location," which can be seen on the surveillance footage. The NYPD tells CNN the attacker allegedly yelled an expletive followed by "you don't belong here!" The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force in investigating.

