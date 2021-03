Recreational marijuana will be legal in New York after lawmakers pass bill. Cuomo says he'll sign it

(CNN) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he plans to sign a bill that would allow recreational marijuana use after the state Senate and Assembly voted to approve the legislation.

Senate Bill S854A passed the Senate, with 40 voting in favor and 23 against. It then went to the Assembly, where it was approved with 100 votes in favor and 49 votes against during a late-night session.

Cuomo released a statement late Tuesday on Twitter saying he intends to sign the bill when it hits his desk.

"For too long the prohibition of cannabis disproportionately targeted communities of color with harsh prison sentences and after years of hard work, this landmark legislation provides justice for long-marginalized communities, embraces a news industry that will grow the economy, and establishes substantial safety guards for the public," the governor said.

He also thanked the legislators who "worked tirelessly on this issue for securing passage of this historic legislation."

Read More