Official collapses at NCAA men's tournament game between Gonzaga and USC

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 8:47 PM ET, Tue March 30, 2021

Official Bert Smith collapsed on the court during an NCAA men&#39;s tournament basketball game.
(CNN)Game official Bert Smith collapsed Tuesday evening in the first half of the men's NCAA basketball game between No. 6 seed USC and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in Indianapolis.

Smith was taken off on a gurney. He was sitting upright and appeared to be talking to a man walking beside him.
Smith was feeling lightheaded while on the court, according to the TBS broadcast.
      "Bert is alert and stable and will not be transported to a hospital. He has been in contact with his family," an NCAA spokesperson said in a statement.
        Video shows Smith standing in a corner of the court by the Gonzaga bench when he goes down backward without being able to use his arms to break his fall. A person on the Gonzaga bench immediately runs to his side and another official halts the game.
          Standby official Tony Henderson replaced Smith and the game resumed.