Minnesota Supreme Court overturns a felony rape conviction because the woman voluntarily got intoxicated

(CNN) The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a felony rape conviction in a ruling last week because the woman was intoxicated by her own will during the alleged assault.

Though advocates say the ruling comes as no surprise, it underscored a need to change the current Minnesota law that governs rape charges when alcohol is involved.

Minnesota law criminalizes as "criminal sexual conduct in the third degree" sexual penetration by a person who "knows or has reason to know that the complainant is ... mentally incapacitated." The state statute currently defines "mentally incapacitated" as meaning "that a person under the influence of alcohol, a narcotic, anesthetic, or any other substance, administered to that person without the person's agreement, lacks the judgment to give a reasoned consent to sexual contact or sexual penetration."

Interpreting the statute, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled, "The legislative definition of 'mentally incapacitated,' as set forth in (the law), does not include a person who is voluntarily intoxicated by alcohol."

"We hold that a person is mentally incapacitated under the definition adopted by the Legislature ... when that person is 'under the influence of alcohol ... administered to that person without the person's agreement,'" the Supreme Court decision said. "Consequently, we reverse the decision of the court of appeals and remand to the district court for a new trial."

