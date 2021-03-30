Goodwill employee finds massive sum of cash in donation, helps return money to owner

Norman, Oklahoma (CNN) Andrea Lessing had seen a lot of unique donations in her time as an Oklahoma Goodwill employee, but none nearly as valuable as $42,000 in cash.

Lessing had been sorting through a pile of donations at the Norman Goodwill location when she felt something odd between two sweaters. As she unwrapped the sweaters, she found that what she suspected to be books were in fact stacks of cash.

"My first thought was that it was fake. We've seen $5 and $20 donated here and there, but never in my life had I seen that much money," Lessing said in an interview.

Lessing didn't think twice about whether or not to report the money, and with the help of some documentation of the donation, Goodwill was able to track down the money's owner. Lessing has a 6-year-old daughter, and she said it was important for her daughter to see the importance of honesty.

"With every decision I make, I have to think about whether I would want my daughter to follow in my footsteps," Lessing said. "I want her to know that kindness, integrity, and honesty can get you a lot of places in life."

