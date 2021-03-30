(CNN) Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, says it has been an "emotional roller-coaster" sitting in the courtroom for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Floyd told CNN that it was only on Monday that he learned for the first time that Chauvin actually knelt on his brother's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The original complaint said 8 minutes and 46 seconds which is the time that has become a widespread symbol of Floyd's death.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

His trial comes 10 months after 46-year-old Floyd's death in police custody launched a summer of protest, unrest and a societal reckoning with anti-Black racism and aggressive policing in America.

"To everybody else, it was a case and a cause," Floyd told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Tuesday morning when he appeared with family attorney Benjamin Crump. "To me, it was my brother, somebody that I grew up with, eating with, sleeping in the same bed with, going fishing with, just watching him dance with my mother. Those are the things that I think about when I think about my brother. He was a protector, he was someone who we can go to when we were in trouble and in need of anything," Floyd said.

