A small plane crash killed one person and knocked out power for more than 1,700 people

(CNN) A pilot died after his single-engine plane crashed in northwest Georgia on Monday night, according to authorities.

Witnesses said they observed the plane crash less than a mile outside of the city limits, police said in the release.

"Residents who live in the area of Cave Spring have reported seeing the plane over the weekend and also earlier on Monday," the release said. "Witnesses who saw the plane before the crash reported no obvious difficulty."

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.