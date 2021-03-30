Police in Boulder have put the names of the 10 grocery store shooting victims on their patrol cars

(CNN) Police in Boulder, Colorado, are paying tribute to 10 people who lost their lives in last week's shooting at a grocery store in the city.

The Boulder Police Department announced Tuesday that it has put the names of those who died in the shooting on decals on its vehicles. The victims included a Boulder police officer.

The patrol cars now carry a rectangular decal, reading, "Always in our hearts" and "In loving memory of those lost to the Boulder shooting March 22, 2021."

The 10 victims' names are listed on the decal.

The decal is seen on this police vehicle.

The victims were: Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; store manager Rikki Olds, 25; store employee Denny Stong, 20; store employee Teri Leiker, 51; Neven Stanisic, 23; Tralona "Lonna" Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.