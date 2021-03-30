A new state holiday in Arizona will honor the Navajo Code Talkers whose language formed a secret code to save lives

(CNN) The story of the Navajo Code Talkers, who played a vital role in US victories during World War II by using their native language to send coded messages, will be memorialized in Arizona with a new state holiday.

Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation on Monday that will honor the Code Talkers every year on August 14 or the following Sunday if the 14th does not fall on a Sunday.

While Ducey has previously issued proclamations recognizing Navajo Code Talkers Day, which President Ronald Reagan originally established in 1982, this new legislation secures the day as an official state holiday.

"The Navajo Code Talkers are American heroes," Ducey said. "They assisted on every major operation involving the U.S. Marines in the Pacific theatre, using their native language to come up with an unbreakable code."

An unwritten language

