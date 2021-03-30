Kuan-lin F. Liu is a third-culture Taiwanese writer, who focuses on issues of race and gender. Connect with him on LinkedIn. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) For many of us Asians living in the West, our name is a tricky subject that often makes us feel self-conscious and embarrassed when people try to pronounce it. Growing up attending American international schools around the world, I got used to teachers struggling with my name. There was always the awkward moment on the first day of school during attendance check when a new teacher got to my name on their student list and had to pause before reading it out loud with hesitation.

As a kid, I felt lucky that because I was born in Spain and of the Catholic faith, I had another name, a Western name: Fermín. So, it became routine that as soon as a new teacher was about to get to my name, I would quickly say, "You can call me Fermín." If they still struggled with pronouncing the Spanish "r" and the accent on the "i," I would say, "Just go with Fermin (pronounced the American way)." I did not realize until a class on race and gender in college that I had been making myself smaller for the comfort of others.

Kuan-lin F. Liu

When I joined the workforce, I decided that I would go by Kuan-lin. Even though I worked at an English-language newspaper, all my bylines bore my Chinese name and so did my CVs. This small detail was my way of saying that I am proud to be Asian, even though I would still find myself telling people I met in person that they can call me Fermín if they want. Most people would ask me what I prefer, but during an interview at the Hong Kong branch of an American company, something else happened.

I was meeting with a hiring manager, a middle-aged White man, to discuss potentially joining his team. Though we had previously met and corresponded via email, he did not remember my name, nor did I expect him to since it was recruitment season and he had probably met with dozens of candidates by that point. At the start of the interview, he looked down at my CV for a quick reference so he could address me. He looked up and after an attempt at my name asked, "Is there another name you go by?" Naturally, I said, "You can call me Fermín." His response was "We're going to have to come up with an easier name for you. How about we call you Fred?"

I am ashamed to say that I did not immediately ask to leave the meeting. Instead, I chuckled awkwardly and tried to move the conversation forward by focusing on the nature of the job. After being offered the job, I turned it down. Needless to say, I could not imagine working with someone who could not be bothered to learn my name because what he was really telling me was that he did not care about who I was as a person.

Read More