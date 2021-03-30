Photos: The 2021 'Dirty Dozen' list of pesticide-laden fruits and vegetables

Strawberries – Strawberries topped the Environmental Working Group's Dirty Dozen list in 2021 for the sixth year in a row. The most recent report states they are the fresh produce most likely to remain contaminated with pesticide residues, even after being washed. Testing found 90% of strawberries had at least one pesticide, while 30% had residues of 10 or more pesticides.