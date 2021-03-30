(CNN) Germany will only administer AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to people aged 60 and above, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday, following the advice of the country's vaccine committee. The move follows reports of rare blood clots in the brains of 31 people following the first dose since the shots started being administered in the country.

The decision contravenes recommendations from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization , both of which have said there doe not seem to be a link between blood clots and the vaccine and both of which have said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

Germany's vaccines committee did not explain its decision and did not immediately say if the number of blood clots was out of proportion to the population vaccinated.

So far 2.7 million Germans have been vaccinated with a first dose of Astrazeneca's vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health. Complications have been reported in one out of 100,000 vaccinations with Astrazeneca's vaccine, according to the agency. It did not detail what those complications are and how serious they were.

Those younger than 60 can voluntarily receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after a thorough clarification with a vaccination doctor to consider individual risk, Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin, after the release of the country's vaccine committee STIKO's recommendations.

Read More