Much-loved clothing brand Madewell is teaming up with a pretty special collaborator for its next collection in honor of Earth Month: Parks Project. It’s no secret that the US National Parks need a little extra TLC, and this launch gives back to the parks with gear that pays a stylish homage to them (this is Madewell, after all).

While you know Madewell as your go-to for wardrobe essentials, you might not be as familiar with Parks Project’s work to protect and preserve parklands by educating, advocating, volunteering and funding critical projects in parks — so with this sustainably made collection, you get cool new duds and help a park out at the same time. In fact, Parks Project has contributed over $1,300,000 to help fund vital projects in parks to date.

For this line, the brands teamed up to highlight a few of their favorite national parks, including Joshua Tree, Yosemite and Zion, with tees, a hoodie, a hat and more, all of which have been imbued with Madewell’s cool tonal vibes. Not to mention, every purchase from the collection comes with a “Leave It Better” Cleanup Pack (made from biodegradable materials, of course) so you can do your part to preserve nature when you head out on your next adventure.

Check out the items from the unisex collaboration and from Parks Project’s own line, now available in stores and online at Madewell, below:

Madewell x Parks Project Saguaro National Park Crewneck Tee ($49.50; madewell.com)

Featuring some of Saguaro’s famous cacti, this T-shirt’s relaxed fit is all about the easy summer vibes.

Parks Project Minimalist National Park Playing Cards ($14; madewell.com)

Replacing the royals with stylishly illustrated scenes from four national parks, these playing cards are perfect for impromptu games of poker with the roommates, and they look great left out on the coffee table.

Parks Project Trail Crew Beanie ($28; madewell.com)

This beanie pairs well with an oversized shirt jacket or denim jacket during the last days of spring’s cooler weather, or wear it with a soft fleece for a hike in one of the national parks that the sale of this beanie helps support.

Project Joshua Tree National Park Crewneck Crop Tee ($49.50; madewell.com)

This cropped T-shirt featuring a scene inspired by Joshua Tree National Park paints the landscape in a trifecta of black, lilac and light mustard — and it goes great with summer’s high-waisted crop denim and midi skirts.

Madewell x Parks Project Naturalist Program Bandana ($12.50; madewell.com)

This cotton (read: highly washable) bandana makes for an incredibly stylish hiking essential. Use it to tie up your hair or pair with overalls for running around town.

Parks Project National Parks Iconic Enamel Mug ($18; madewell.com)

If we sip our coffee out in nature, this enamel mug, dotted with iconic scenes from American national parks, is a great second best. Definitely bring it camping with you, though: It’s campfire-safe.

Madewell x Parks Project Yosemite National Park Hoodie Sweatshirt ($98; madewell.com)

We love a cozy sweatshirt to curl up in, and this one ticks all the boxes with a loose fit in the torso, a longer length we’d feel good wearing leggings with and a cool design that sets off Yosemite against a background of lilac.

Madewell x Parks Project Naturalist Program Embroidered Baseball Cap ($29.50; madewell.com)

We love the message on this organic cotton cap and how practical it is for a few miles on the trail.