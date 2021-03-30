(CNN) —

If modern, boho decor is your vibe, then Urban Outfitters should be your first stop to find home pieces that will give you the space of your dreams.

Even though the site is worth every minute it would take to peruse the entire home section, with everything from dreamy furniture to art you won’t stop staring at, you (understandably) may not have the time to sift through the thousands of products. Luckily, we did the hard work for you. Check out our roundup of top-rated Urban Outfitters home decor (many of which we’ve tried and loved ourselves) below. You won’t want to miss out on these.

Chloe Glass 7.4-Ounce Candle ($14, originally $18; urbanoutfitters.com)

We’re pretty passionate about candles at Underscored, and this is one of our favorites we’ve tried and loved ourselves. Amazing fragrance aside, how stunning is the geo-etched vessel the candle is housed in?

Gemma Floating Nightstand Shelf ($59; urbanoutfitters.com)

Low on floor space but still want a bit of bedside storage? Opt for this floating nightstand shelf that’s the perfect size to hold your manifestation journal or morning coffee.

Allover Fruits Shower Curtain ($39; urbanoutfitters.com)

There’s something so joyful about a space surrounded by fruit, right? Brighten up your bathroom with this cotton shower curtain in a peachy or papaya print.

Amped Fleece Throw Blanket ($39, originally $49; urbanoutfitters.com)

This fleece throw blanket has generated over 1,100 reviews at Urban, most of them raving about how truly soft it is. Try it for yourself in one of six colors for a cozy addition to your living room couch or atop your bed.

Vinyl Record Storage Shelf ($99; urbanoutfitters.com)

Keep your precious vinyls organized with this convenient record storage shelf. It even features two flat shelves to hold your record player or whatever else feels right.

Female Form Vase ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

Reviewers are seriously obsessed with this female form vase, which is delightfully bigger in person than it looks online. Available in four flesh-toned shades, this can display your favorite flowers or just sit pretty on your shelf.

Palmera Fan Headboard ($99; urbanoutfitters.com)

The iconic Palmera Fan Headboard is easily one of our favorite decor pieces at Urban Outfitters, and basically anywhere. It’s the perfect thing to use as an art piece (like one of our staffers did) or a headboard. Plus it folds up for super-easy storage.

Macramé Catch All Basket (starting at $24; urbanoutfitters.com)

From holding your throw blankets or your children’s toys, this basket can do it all. Available in three sizes, the basket features knotted macramé strands woven along the outside.

Vera Ceramic Side Table ($179; urbanoutfitters.com)

We couldn’t find a more perfect side table if we tried. This editor-approved ceramic side table features a flat top and cutout accent that makes it both a work of art and a functional piece.

Peachy Clean Bath Mat ($39; urbanoutfitters.com)

We can’t wait to step out of the shower onto this adorable bath mat that’s literally shaped like a peach.

Diana Ring Holder ($19; urbanoutfitters.com)

The Diana Ring Holder gives serious luxury, vintage vibes for only $20. It’s sure to impress anyone who sees your rings displayed so elegantly.

Round Pintuck Pillow ($39; urbanoutfitters.com)

Don’t underestimate the power of a good throw pillow. This round pintuck option would look great on your couch, side chair or bed. Keep in mind that reviewers say these are a bit larger than they look.

Ansel Table Lamp ($89; urbanoutfitters.com)

This is small, but mighty — the editor-approved glass lamp emits a warm glow that reviewers say is actually bright. This would be a great pick if you’re looking for a chic lamp that takes up little counter space.

Marble 4-Part Organizer Tray ($20; urbanoutfitters.com)

Are your beauty products cluttering your vanity table? Get yourself this marble organizer tray, which has a 5-star rating for looking cute and holding everything you’ll need.

Levy Storage Ladder ($29; urbanoutfitters.com)

This storage ladder is the decor piece we didn’t know we needed until we discovered it. It features four rungs that are perfect to hold your jackets, tote bags and even jewelry.

Zodiac 14-Ounce Stacking Mug ($12; urbanoutfitters.com)

Rep your zodiac with one of these stacking mugs. One reviewer said they would buy every single one of them if they could.

Quinton Tufted Rug (starting at $59; urbanoutfitters.com)

A fun rug can add so much pizazz to your space. Grab this one, in cream or pink, which features pops of geometric, linear tufting without being too busy.

Favorite Boho Plate ($14; urbanoutfitters.com)

Out with the basic plate sets in your cabinet, and in with these fun boho plates. Whether you pick the zodiac, crescent or sun design, you’ll get a handcrafted feel each time you reach for one.

Ria Rattan Table Lamp ($109; urbanoutfitters.com)

This editor-approved rattan lamp is one of our Urban Outfitters favorites. The modern-boho lamp is simplistic, yet a statement piece that will accentuate any decor.

Serena Hanging Wall Mirror ($49; urbanoutfitters.com)

This hanging wall mirror would make the perfect addition to your entryway. Imagine using this to give yourself one final quick look before heading out the door.

Sabine Etched Ceramic Carafe ($30, originally $34; urbanoutfitters.com)

It’s easy to see why this carafe is rated 5 stars: It’s simply gorgeous. The green and white ceramic carafe features a wide basin and narrow neck for easy pouring, and could even serve as an impromptu vase.

Floria Velvet Chair ($369; urbanoutfitters.com)

This chair is seriously what dreams are made of. Available in four vibrant velvet shades, it might be on the pricier side, but how often do you stumble upon a piece that’s somehow both minimalist and maximalist?

Geo Moon Light Sculpture ($34; urbanoutfitters.com)

Whether you’re looking for a nightlight or some creative mood lighting, this moon light sculpture is a must-have. It’s even battery-operated, so it can be easily plopped anywhere in the house.

Favorite Boho 10-Ounce Tumbler ($8; urbanoutfitters.com)

Your daily matchas and teas at home can feel so blah nowadays. Grab yourself one of these fun tumblers, available in four colors, to brighten your day with each sip.

Iris Bamboo Beaded Curtain ($59; urbanoutfitters.com)

Jazz up any room with this boho bamboo curtain, beaded to create a beautiful iris flower. This piece can be used as a room divider, behind your bed or even over your windows.