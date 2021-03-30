(CNN) —

Deciding what to wear on Easter can be a high-pressure situation. Of course, you need an outfit that’s stylish and comfortable — but also appropriate for the day’s activities. If you’re staging an Easter egg hunt with the kids, that means you’ll want to skip the heels while you help the little ones search, but if you’re attending an outdoor service, you’ll want to be sure your outfit is church-ready. And then, of course, there’s the ever-unpredictable weather to consider.

“This time of year is tricky weatherwise because it’s still very much a ‘transitional’ vibe, so I’ve learned to make layering a priority for Easter outfits,” says writer and brand consultant Harling Ross. “One of my favorite warm-but-still-springy formulas is overalls paired with a white cotton eyelet blouse, ballet flats and a cardigan.”

Influencer Kellie Brown, who’s known for her bold, more-is-more style, says she loves an excuse to dress up. “The more on the nose an Easter outfit is, the happier I am,” says Brown, who recently launched her first collection with Amazon’s The Drop, which has since sold out. She recommends trying anything with ruffles or frills.

As for the kids, let the day’s events lead the way: If you’re going to a formal church service, a suit or long dress might be appropriate — but if you’re hanging outside with your immediate family, something more casual might work just fine.

Ahead, 12 Easter Sunday outfit ideas the whole family can try.

Women’s Easter outfits

1. Dress + shoes + hat

A floral dress is a no-brainer for Easter: Pair an option like this maxi style from Astr The Label with heels and a hat if you’ll be outdoors. (Just remember to take it off during the service.)

Astr The Label Floral Print Dress ($89; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Astr The Label Floral Print Dress

Mango Knots Heel Sandals ($59.99; mango.com)

Mango Mango Knots Heel Sandals

A New Day Packable Straw Floppy Hat ($9.60, originally $12; target.com)

Target A New Day Packable Straw Floppy Hat

___________________________________________________________________________

2. Eyelet blouse + cardigan + flats

Take a note from Ross and pair an eyelet top, like this one from LoveShackFancy, with ballet flats and a cardigan. The statement collar makes it a perfectly on-theme option for Easter.

LoveShackFancy Kassie Top ($295; shopbop.com)

Shopbop LoveShackFancy Kassie Top

Madewell Broadway Cardigan ($88; madewell.com)

Madewell Madewell Broadway Cardigan

H&M Pointed Flats ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Pointed Flats

___________________________________________________________________________

3. Jeans + blazer + dressy top

If you’re going the jeans route, Ross recommends styling them with a dressy going-out top: “It’s only fair, since I haven’t worn any of mine in a year,” she says. “And something that feels kind of ‘proper’ for contrast, like a tweed blazer.”

Aqua Tweed Cropped Jacket ($73.50, originally $98; bloomingdales.com)

Bloomingdale's Aqua Tweed Cropped Jacket

Emilio Pucci Tie-Neck Blouse ($393, originally $1,035; theoutnet.com)

The Outnet Emilio Pucci Tie-Neck Blouse

J.Crew Demi-Boot Cut Crop Jean ($128; jcrew.com)

J.Crew J.Crew Demi-Boot Cut Crop Jean

Men’s Easter outfits

1. Suit jacket + suit slacks + shirt

Even if you’re headed to church (or just a very fancy cookout), it’s possible to dress like yourself — not like you’re going to work. This brown windowpane feels like a less stuffy take on the traditional suit, and the blue buttons on the dress shirt make it feel that much more playful.

Michael Kors Classic Fit Airsoft Stretch Brown Windowpane Suit Jacket ($67.99, originally $450; macys.com)

Macy's Michael Kors Classic Fit Airsoft Stretch Brown Windowpane Suit Jacket

Michael Kors Classic Fit Airsoft Stretch Brown Windowpane Suit Pants ($39.99, originally $190; macys.com)

Macy's Michael Kors Classic Fit Airsoft Stretch Brown Windowpane Suit Pants

The Men’s Store at Bloomingdale’s Solid Stretch Regular Fit Dress Shirt ($55.30, originally $79; bloomingdales.com)

Bloomingdale's The Men's Store at Bloomingdale's Solid Stretch Regular Fit Dress Shirt

___________________________________________________________________________

2. Khakis + shirt

For a more casual gathering, ditch the suit jacket for a short-sleeve shirt that feels laid-back, not sloppy.

J.Crew Cotton Bird’s-Eye Short-Sleeve Polo Sweater ($89.50; jcrew.com)

J. Crew J.Crew Cotton Bird's-Eye Short-Sleeve Polo Sweater

Dockers Signature Lux Cotton Relaxed Fit Creased Stretch Khaki Pants ($62; macys.com)

Macy's Dockers Signature Lux Cotton Relaxed Fit Creased Stretch Khaki Pants

___________________________________________________________________________

3. Shirt + jeans + shoes

If you’re opting for jeans on Easter Sunday, make sure they’re dark blue or black — and that there’s not a single whisker or rip in sight.

J Brand Tyler Seriously Soft Slim Fit Jeans (starting at $138.60; bloomingdales.com)

Bloomingdale's J Brand Tyler Seriously Soft Slim Fit Jean

H&M Slim Fit Easy-Iron Shirt ($14.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Slim Fit Easy-iron Shirt

Mango Leather Boat Shoes ($99.99; mango.com)

Mango Mango Leather Boat Shoes

Girls’ Easter outfits

1. Dress + shoes

A simple floral frock and ballet flats make for the perfect Easter outfit no matter if you’re heading out or staying close to home.

H&M Balloon-Sleeved Dress ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Balloon-Sleeved Dress

H&M Shimmery Ballet Flats ($17.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Shimmery Ballet Flats

___________________________________________________________________________

2. Top + skirt + shoes

Go full-on Easter vibes with a fun striped sweater, which you can pair with pants or a skirt, like this chambray option.

H&M Flared Skirt ($14.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Flared Skirt

Tucker + Tate Sparkle Stripe Sweater ($23.40, originally $39; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Tucker + Tate Sparkle Stripe Sweater

Cat & Jack Donella Espadrille Footbed Sandals ($19.99; target.com)

Target Cat & Jack Donella Espadrille Footbed Sandals

___________________________________________________________________________

3. Shirt + pants + shoes

Not every girl wants to wear a dress — and these gingham pants are a majorly stylish option too.

H&M Paper Bag Pants ($14.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Paper Bag Pants

French Toast Short-Sleeve Picot Collar Polo Shirt (starting at $6.50; amazon.com)

Amazon French Toast Short Sleeve Picot Collar Polo Shirt

Nina Alpha Gladiator Sandals ($34.99, originally $49.99; bloomingdales.com)

Bloomingdale's Nina Alpha Gladiator Sandals

Boys’ Easter outfits

1. Suit + pants + shoes

A proper suit is required for more Sunday services, and this classic pick from H&M is perfect for the stylish kids among us. Let him pair it with sneakers if he asks. (It’s been a wild year for us all; don’t sweat the small stuff.)

H&M Classic Blazer ($34.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Classic Blazer

H&M Suit Pants ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Suit Pants

Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker (starting at $100; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker

___________________________________________________________________________

2. Suit jacket + jeans + shoes

If a black or navy suit jacket feels like too much, opt for a more nontraditional color like baby blue. Pair it with dark-wash jeans and dress shoes that veer more on the casual side, like these slip-ons from Target’s in-house line Cat & Jack.

Tommy Hilfiger Blazer Suit Jacket (starting at $19.59; amazon.com)

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Blazer Suit Jacket

Cat & Jack Florian Mid-Top Sneakers ($24.99; target.com)

Target Cat & Jack Florian Mid-Top Sneakers

H&M Comfort Slim Fit Jeans ($29.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Comfort Slim Fit Jeans

___________________________________________________________________________

3. Khakis + shirt

If your child has more spirited style, let him lean into it with a fun pair of jade green chinos and a shirt with an attachable tie.

J.Crew Stretch Chino ($49.50; jcrew.com)

J. Crew J.Crew Stretch Chino

H&M Shirt With Tie ($19.99; hm.com)