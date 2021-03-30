Variants fuel increasing hospitalizations and lockdowns in Canada

(CNN) Canada continues to see rising new daily cases of Covid-19 and hospitalizations as officials warn the variants are spreading rapidly and are a threat to younger Canadians.

"Even if the end of the pandemic is in sight, the variants mean the situation is even more serious. We're entering the final stretch of this crisis, we just need to stay strong a little longer," said Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister during a Covid-19 briefing in Ottawa Tuesday.

Trudeau announced that Pfizer has once again agreed to move up its deliveries of vaccines to Canada. But even with 4 approved vaccines, public health officials say it will do little to mitigate the burden in hospitals during this third wave of the pandemic.

"The ongoing increase in infection rates is now playing out in our hospitals with rising trends in severe and critical illnesses, placing renewed strain on the health system," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's top doctor, speaking alongside Trudeau.

Tam declared Canada was going through a "third resurgence" of the pandemic but added that with the majority of the elderly population vaccinated, those 80 years of age and over were not so far being affected by the uptick in hospitalizations.

