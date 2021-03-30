Tanzanian publication suspends staff who mistakenly ran ad mourning new president's death

(CNN) Staff of a Tanzania state-run publication were suspended after they mistakenly printed an advert mourning the country's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who was recently sworn in to replace the late President John Magufuli.

The advert, sponsored by Tanzania's Mining Corporation (STAMICO) was intended to congratulate President Samia Suluhu , 61, on her emergence as the country's 6th president but instead offered condolences to citizens on her death.

The ad appeared in Monday's edition of the Daily News, a leading English newspaper in Tanzania, and read: "The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) joins fellow Tanzanians in mourning the death of H.E President Samia Suluhu Hassan for being sworn in as the 6th President of the United Republic of Tanzania."

A copy of the erroneous publication circulated on social media

Officials at Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) the publishers of the Daily News, said it had taken action against three staff for "failing to ensure quality control of adverts."