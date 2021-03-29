This was excerpted from the March 29 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Georgia just made it a crime to hand a waiting voter a bottle of water.

Republican Governor Brian Kemp has signed what voting rights groups say is the most draconian bid to suppress Black votes since the 1960s. The expansive measure makes it harder to register to vote and to fulfill the ultimate democratic right -- part of a national Republican effort to influence future elections after Trump's 2020 loss.

Every Election Day, there are scenes of long lines outside polling stations, of people patiently waiting in line for hours to vote. Those videos mostly feature African American faces, because access to polling places is limited in urban areas where minority and poor people often live. This is why the ban on bottles of water seems so crucial, and targeted.

The law also allows state authorities to intervene in county election offices and remove local officials, prompting fears that Republican state officials could overrule authorities in heavily Democratic counties -- exactly what Trump tried to force them to do after Joe Biden's win in November. Voters will also now face less time and more restrictions to cast mail-in ballots. While the bill expands early voting across the state, it curbs some access granted during the pandemic in populous counties where minorities live.

This is happening countrywide . In Texas, for instance, Republican leaders argue it's unfair for people to have wider access to voting in a big crowded (Democratic) city like Houston, than citizens in a small, sparsely rural county.

