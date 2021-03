One student has died and another is missing after a collegiate rowing crew capsized during practice

(CNN) One student is dead and another is missing after a collegiate crew club boat capsized with five students aboard during practice Sunday morning, according to Iowa State University.

The body of one student was recovered from Little Wall Lake by a dive team Sunday, a press release from the university said.

The dive team was searching for the other missing student but had to call off recovery efforts for the night. They will resume the search in the morning, according to the release.

Emergency communication received a call about the capsized boat around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons told CNN affiliate KCCI during a press conference.

Timmons said several residents who live near the lake sprang into action, saving some of the boaters.

