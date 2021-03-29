One in five Colorado high school students say they have easy access to firearms

(CNN) One in five Colorado high school students say it is "sort of easy" or "very easy" to access a handgun, a study found.

New research, published Monday in The Journal of Pediatrics, analyzed 2019 data collected in Colorado as part of the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey -- an anonymous survey of more than 46,500 high school students in the state. As part of a larger survey, the students were asked "If you wanted to get a handgun, how easy would it be for you to get one?"

The researchers found that 11.1% of respondents claimed it was "sort of easy" for them to access a handgun, and 8.8% said it was "very easy." Other response options were "very hard" (how 60.6% answered) and "sort of hard" (how 19.4% answered).

The survey did not specifically ask about current access to a handgun, so it's not clear if these students responded as if there was a handgun already at home, or if they could just walk into a store and buy one.

Still, lead author Ashley Brooks-Russell, an assistant professor in the Colorado School of Public Health, said the findings "highlight that it is relatively easy to access a handgun in Colorado for high school students."

