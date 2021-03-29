Federal prosecutors add sex trafficking charges against Ghislaine Maxwell

(CNN) Federal prosecutors filed sex trafficking charges against Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, alleging she recruited and groomed a 14-year-old girl to engage in sex acts with Epstein as recently as 2004.

Prosecutors allege Maxwell and Epstein recruited the underage girl to perform massages that turned sexual at Epstein's Palm Beach residence. In exchange, they paid her hundreds of dollars in cash for each encounter, prosecutors allege.

The new charges were filed Monday in a superseding indictment. She had been previously charged by New York federal prosecutors with conspiracy and enticing minors to travel to engaged in illegal sex acts, and the transportation of minors to engage in criminal sexual activity for allegedly grooming and recruiting underage girls from 1994 through 1997.

The new charges against Maxwell allege she engaged in sex trafficking of a minor multiple times more recently, from 2001 to 2004. Prosecutors also charged Maxwell with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy.

The indictment alleges that Maxwell interacted with the 14-year-old girl on multiple occasions in Palm Beach and was aware that the girl was under 18 at the time. The indictment also alleges that Maxwell encouraged and enticed the girl to recruit other girls to perform "sexualized massages" for Epstein.