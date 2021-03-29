Georgia voting law leads to calls for some sports events to be moved or canceled

(CNN) Georgia has a long history of attracting national sports events, but a controversial new voting law might have severe repercussions for that tradition.

A leading Black civil rights group is calling on the PGA Tour to pull out of the upcoming Masters Tournament in Augusta after Republican Gov. Brian Kemp last week signed into law one of the nation's most restrictive voting rights

"The PGA Tour and Masters Tournament have both made commitments to help diversify golf and address racial inequities in this country -- and we expect them to not only speak out against Georgia's new racist voter suppression law -- but to also take action," the National Black Justice Coalition said in a statement.

The new law imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empowers state officials to take over local elections boards, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water. Voting rights groups have said the law would target the Black residents and other voters of color in the state.

The National Black Justice Coalition said professional golfers should refuse to play in Georgia until the law is repealed.

