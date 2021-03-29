George Floyd's supporters kneel for 8 minutes, 46 seconds ahead of Derek Chauvin trial

(CNN) George Floyd's family, attorneys and supporters knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on Monday to mark the final moments of Floyd's life ahead of opening arguments in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in his death.

The group's gesture came after attorney Ben Crump, Rev. Al Sharpton and Floyd's relatives delivered poignant remarks outside a Minneapolis courthouse to honor Floyd's life and emphasize their belief that the 46-year-old father was murdered by Derek Chauvin.

"We are taking a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, and we want you to think of during that time, why Chauvin didn't, in that time get his knee up?" Sharpton said.

As they knelt, Sharpton announced each minute as it passed.

Chauvin, 45, is facing charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Read More