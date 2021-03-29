Three months after aflatoxin recall, Midwestern Pet Foods recalls dog and cat foods over salmonella risk

(CNN) Three months after Midwestern Pet Foods recalled some of its products because of a risk of aflatoxin poisoning, the company is pulling dozens more of its pet foods off the shelves. The concern this time is salmonella.

Midwestern Pet Foods has issued a voluntary recall of certain dog and cat food brands manufactured at the company's Monmouth, Illinois, facility because they may be contaminated with salmonella, according to a company announcement posted on the FDA website

The affected brands , which are sold nationwide, include CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Meridian, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportmix, Sportmix Wholesomes, Sportstrial, Unrefined and Venture.

The Indiana-based company discovered the potential for contamination after routine sampling. You can tell if your product needs to be thrown out by looking at the expiration date, the company said.

The possibly contaminated products have an "M" in the date code, such as this example: "EXP AUG/02/22/M1/L#.

Read More