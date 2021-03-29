Physical inactivity could increase your risk of diseases such as dementia

(CNN) Not exercising enough could increase your risk of developing certain diseases by up to 8%, according to a new study.

Little to no exercise increases your risk of getting noncommunicable diseases such as depression and dementia, according to the study's analysis of data from 168 countries. The study published Monday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Physical inactivity is defined as not "doing at least 150min of moderate-intensity, or 75min of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week or any equivalent combination of the two," according to the report.

If you don't get enough exercise, your chance of getting hypertension could increase by 1.6% and dementia could increase by 8.1%, the researchers found.

The study also took note of the income levels of each county (rated as low, middle or high) and found that as the income increases, so does physical inactivity.