We’ve all been doing more online shopping this past year, which is great for a lot of reasons: It’s incredibly convenient, usually saves us money and provides a way for us to get the things our families need or want without risk of unsafe contact with strangers or having to go into an indoor space. But there hasn’t been enough talk about one of the problems that goes hand in hand with all that online shopping: sketchy vendors and bogus items.
That’s why eBay is the ideal marketplace for buying high-end timepieces. It’s already the go-to site for collectors and merchants, thanks to its unparalleled breadth and depth of inventory both new and used. If a luxe watch exists and you want it, you look for it first on eBay, and eBay offers enough private luxury-watch channels and collectors’ events and auctions that it’s a regular stop for true horologists, as you, a fellow aficionado, probably already know.
But even more important than that, eBay’s new Authenticity Guarantee gives you the peace of mind that the vintage Patek Philippe Calatrava you plan on passing on to your children is the real deal. You can rest easy knowing it will remain a treasured — and verified — family heirloom for generations that will only gain in value as the years and decades go on.
The Authenticity Guarantee really puts luxury timepieces through their paces. To earn the status of an eBay authenticated watch, a timepiece that you buy valued at $2,000 or more will be verified by a team of third-party, independent authenticators to ensure it’s exactly as described in the listing. That expert will pore over every significant detail, verifying dozens of inspection points, including the crown, bezel, dial, case, clasp/buckle, hands, end links and serial number of your new watch. Then, if it’s deemed acceptable, he or she will write up a detailed analysis in a report that you can keep to potentially increase that watch’s resale value. Finally, your watch will be repackaged in premium packaging and shipped — insured and expedited — straight to you via two-day, signature-required shipping. And the whole authentication process comes at no cost to you; just pay the amount agreed upon for the timepiece itself.
So whether it’s a Rolex, Omega, Breitling, TAG Heuer, Patek Philippe or another luxury watch you’re looking for, eBay offers an ironclad guarantee that what you buy is what you get — eBay is the way to go to add to your collection, to gift to a beloved family member or close friend, or to just start literally feeling like a million bucks every time you check to see what time it is.