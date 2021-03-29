Easter is just around the corner, and we’re getting back to a new normal, which may mean smaller gatherings with family and friends who are vaccinated, or getting together virtually. No matter what your situation is, we want Easter to feel normal for our friends and family.
We’ve curated a selection to help you fill their Easter with sweet, creative gifts that will get help them celebrate spring — and their sweet tooth.
Easter baskets for kids
Hip Hop Home Gift Set ($75.99, originally $79.99; fromyouflowers.com)
Keep it simple with this adorable gift set that includes a plush bunny, Peeps, a chocolate bunny and other sweets! All the goodies are packed up into a cute Easter gift box and delivered right to their door.
__________________________________________________________________________
RustedAcreSoapCo Bunny Bath Bombs ($6; etsy.com)
Older kids love bath bombs, and these cute little bunny bombs that smell like cotton candy are sure to make bath time so much fun.
__________________________________________________________________________
MisfitMamaGifts SuperHero Easter Eggs (starting at $11.99; etsy.com)
Kids love candy, but they’ll also love popping open these eggs to find tiny superhero toys.
__________________________________________________________________________
Horizon Group USA Preprinted Canvas & Paint Art Set ($8.99; amazon.com)
For your little budding artist, try these cute canvases that come preprinted with an avocado, rainbow friends and a glitter llama — which makes it easy for little painters to get inspired as they develop their creativity and fine motor skills.
Easter basket ideas for teens
Dylan’s Candy Bar Best Easter Ever Bucket ($62; neimanmarcus.com)
Delight your teen with this stylish bucket filled with goodies from the beloved candy brand.
__________________________________________________________________________
Sweet Treats Easter Gift Box ($66.49, originally $69.99; fromyouflowers.com)
For slightly more grown-up tastes, this cute floral gift box is stuffed with delightful Easter treats such as a chocolate bunny, Ghirardelli squares and lemon cakes.
__________________________________________________________________________
Eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm (starting at $2.96; amazon.com)
With the change of seasons come skin changes, and that can mean chapped lips. Your teen will love slipping this on-trend balm in a pocket or bag for lip emergencies.
__________________________________________________________________________
Jack Black Skin Saviors Set ($35; sephora.com)
Give them the gift of good skin with this Jack Black set, specially formulated for those managing facial hair.
__________________________________________________________________________
Tory Burch Mini Perfume Set ($22; sephora.com)
With a light floral scent and a playful look, this limited edition Tory Burch set is perfect for your stylish teen.
Personalized Easter baskets
AbigaiJayne Personalized Pre-Filled Easter Basket ($34; etsy.com)
Shopping extremely last minute? Make sure the Easter bunny gets there in time with this personalized basket — pick your colors and candy types — that ships the very next day!
__________________________________________________________________________
My Trip to the Alphabet Zoo Personalized Story Book ($29.99, originally $39.99; shutterfly.com)
Your little one will be thrilled to get this cute book about a visit to the zoo — because it will tell a story starring them.
__________________________________________________________________________
Personalized M&M’s Gift Box ($24.99; mms.com)
The M&M’s in this basket-worthy butterfly are personalized with your kid’s name, a short message from you or clip art. You can also select a flower design.
__________________________________________________________________________
AprilandKiwi Personalized Easter Basket (starting at $14.90; etsy.com)
Durable and adorable, these baskets come in blue, pink and green and can be personalized with your little one’s name or initial.
__________________________________________________________________________
PersonalizationMall Embroidered Easter Bunny Basket ($22.99; etsy.com)
Let this cute personalized bunny tote hippity hop its way right into their hearts — after you fill it with sweets and treats.
Easter baskets for your person
Spring Chocolate Covered Strawberries (starting at $47.49; fromyouflowers.com)
These sweet treats are the perfect way to celebrate spring with your special someone. Strawberries are dipped in Belgian chocolate — milk, dark or white — and then handcrafted with pastel drizzles and decor, so no two are exactly alike.
__________________________________________________________________________
Pink Chai Tea (starting at $12; uncommongoods.com)
This all-organic pink chai is calm and harmony in mug form, and what’s cuter than a cup of pink drink?
__________________________________________________________________________
Box of Flowers Soaps ($30; uncommongoods.com)
Give them fresh flowers every day with these naturally floral-scented soaps made from a blend of olive, coconut, palm kernel, sunflower and refined sweet almond oils, plus cocoa butter and shea butter.
__________________________________________________________________________
Heart-Shaped Shower Steamer Set ($29; uncommongoods.com)
When these sweet shower-ready hearts are held under running water, they transform into an exfoliating and moisturizing body scrub.
DIY Easter baskets
Levtex Bunny Faux Fur Easter Basket ($22; nordstrom.com)
Building a basket for your little ones can be so much fun, and you can’t go wrong if you start with this sweet bunny face.
__________________________________________________________________________
French Madeleine Baking Kit ($34; uncommongoods.com)
All they’ll need is butter and eggs to make these famous French cookies with this kit that includes preportioned dark chocolate, crumbled pistachio and a silicone mat.