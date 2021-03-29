(CNN) —

Easter is just around the corner, and we’re getting back to a new normal, which may mean smaller gatherings with family and friends who are vaccinated, or getting together virtually. No matter what your situation is, we want Easter to feel normal for our friends and family.

We’ve curated a selection to help you fill their Easter with sweet, creative gifts that will get help them celebrate spring — and their sweet tooth.

Easter baskets for kids

Hip Hop Home Gift Set ($75.99, originally $79.99; fromyouflowers.com)

From You Flowers Hip Hop Home Gift Set

Keep it simple with this adorable gift set that includes a plush bunny, Peeps, a chocolate bunny and other sweets! All the goodies are packed up into a cute Easter gift box and delivered right to their door.

RustedAcreSoapCo Bunny Bath Bombs ($6; etsy.com)

Etsy RustedAcreSoapCo Bunny Bath Bombs

Older kids love bath bombs, and these cute little bunny bombs that smell like cotton candy are sure to make bath time so much fun.

MisfitMamaGifts SuperHero Easter Eggs (starting at $11.99; etsy.com)

Etsy MisfitMamaGifts SuperHero Easter Eggs

Kids love candy, but they’ll also love popping open these eggs to find tiny superhero toys.

Horizon Group USA Preprinted Canvas & Paint Art Set ($8.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Horizon Group USA Pre-Printed Canvas & Paint Art Set

For your little budding artist, try these cute canvases that come preprinted with an avocado, rainbow friends and a glitter llama — which makes it easy for little painters to get inspired as they develop their creativity and fine motor skills.

Easter basket ideas for teens

Dylan’s Candy Bar Best Easter Ever Bucket ($62; neimanmarcus.com)

Neiman Marcus Dylan's Candy Bar Best Ever Easter Bucket

Delight your teen with this stylish bucket filled with goodies from the beloved candy brand.

Sweet Treats Easter Gift Box ($66.49, originally $69.99; fromyouflowers.com)

From You Flowers Sweet Treats Easter Gift Box

For slightly more grown-up tastes, this cute floral gift box is stuffed with delightful Easter treats such as a chocolate bunny, Ghirardelli squares and lemon cakes.

Eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm (starting at $2.96; amazon.com)

Amazon Eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm

With the change of seasons come skin changes, and that can mean chapped lips. Your teen will love slipping this on-trend balm in a pocket or bag for lip emergencies.

Jack Black Skin Saviors Set ($35; sephora.com)

Sephora Jack Black Skin Saviors Set

Give them the gift of good skin with this Jack Black set, specially formulated for those managing facial hair.

Tory Burch Mini Perfume Set ($22; sephora.com)

Sephora Tory Burch Mini Perfume Set

With a light floral scent and a playful look, this limited edition Tory Burch set is perfect for your stylish teen.

Personalized Easter baskets

AbigaiJayne Personalized Pre-Filled Easter Basket ($34; etsy.com)

Etsy AbigaiJayne Personalized Prefilled Easter Basket

Shopping extremely last minute? Make sure the Easter bunny gets there in time with this personalized basket — pick your colors and candy types — that ships the very next day!

My Trip to the Alphabet Zoo Personalized Story Book ($29.99, originally $39.99; shutterfly.com)

Shutterfly My Trip to the Alphabet Zoo Personalized Story Book

Your little one will be thrilled to get this cute book about a visit to the zoo — because it will tell a story starring them.

Personalized M&M’s Gift Box ($24.99; mms.com)

M&M's Personalized M&M's Gift Box

The M&M’s in this basket-worthy butterfly are personalized with your kid’s name, a short message from you or clip art. You can also select a flower design.

AprilandKiwi Personalized Easter Basket (starting at $14.90; etsy.com)

Etsy AprilandKiwi Personalized Easter Basket

Durable and adorable, these baskets come in blue, pink and green and can be personalized with your little one’s name or initial.

PersonalizationMall Embroidered Easter Bunny Basket ($22.99; etsy.com)

Etsy PersonalizationMall Embroidered Easter Bunny Basket

Let this cute personalized bunny tote hippity hop its way right into their hearts — after you fill it with sweets and treats.

Easter baskets for your person

Spring Chocolate Covered Strawberries (starting at $47.49; fromyouflowers.com)

From You Flowers Spring Chocolate Covered Strawberries

These sweet treats are the perfect way to celebrate spring with your special someone. Strawberries are dipped in Belgian chocolate — milk, dark or white — and then handcrafted with pastel drizzles and decor, so no two are exactly alike.

Pink Chai Tea (starting at $12; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Pink Chai Tea

This all-organic pink chai is calm and harmony in mug form, and what’s cuter than a cup of pink drink?

Box of Flowers Soaps ($30; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Box of Flowers Soaps

Give them fresh flowers every day with these naturally floral-scented soaps made from a blend of olive, coconut, palm kernel, sunflower and refined sweet almond oils, plus cocoa butter and shea butter.

Heart-Shaped Shower Steamer Set ($29; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Heart-Shaped Shower Steamer Set

When these sweet shower-ready hearts are held under running water, they transform into an exfoliating and moisturizing body scrub.

DIY Easter baskets

Levtex Bunny Faux Fur Easter Basket ($22; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Levtex Bunny Faux Fur Easter Basket

Building a basket for your little ones can be so much fun, and you can’t go wrong if you start with this sweet bunny face.

French Madeleine Baking Kit ($34; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods French Madeleine Baking Kit

All they’ll need is butter and eggs to make these famous French cookies with this kit that includes preportioned dark chocolate, crumbled pistachio and a silicone mat.