Today, you’ll find a deal on a Dyson stick vac, a discounted Echo Show 10 and savings on furniture from Burrow. All that and more below.

There’s only a week left to shop Nordstrom’s Spring Sale, featuring up to 50% off thousands of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home. Browse through all the department store deals if time isn’t a factor, or filter by your favorite brands, including some of your favorites like The North Face, Free People, Ugg, Madewell, Levi’s and much more.

Give your living room a new look for a new season at Burrow’s Spring Sale. The direct-to-consumer furniture brand is known for modern, comfortable pieces that fit seamlessly in any space, and now through April 11, you can save up to $750 (the more you spend, the bigger the discount) with code TULIP.

Amazon Echo Show 10

If you’re looking to add Alexa to your home, now’s your chance to pick up the Echo Show 10 — Amazon’s latest, most advanced smart display — at an all-time low price. This device’s 10-inch display sits atop a motorized circular base, allowing it to automatically spin to keep you in frame during video chats or to keep content in your line of vision, and right now, it’s $40 off at $209.99. Plus, it boasts all the Echo Show features you’re already familiar with, like access to entertainment streaming services and naturally, the famously helpful voice assistant. For more information, read our full review.

Dyson Refurbished Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now, Walmart is marking down a refurbished Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner to $279.99 — a rare deal on a coveted stick vac. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy both a 6-month warranty from Dyson and Walmart’s Protection Plan.

Reebok’s BOGO event is on now, which means you can get a second item for just $10 when you buy one at full price. Just use code BOGO at checkout to snag the special savings on more than 150 styles, including a wide range of sneakers for men, women and kids. Just be sure to shop soon so you can get the size you need before it sells out.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering 50% off hundreds of final sale styles through March 31. The discount on these last chance looks, including favorites for men and women like Ultraboost 20sShoes, Essentials 3-Stripes tops, Cross Up 365 Shorts and more, will be automatically applied at checkout to help you stick to your fitness goals.

Loftie Clock ($129, originally $165; byloftie.com)

Loftie is here to replace your smartphone as your alarm clock. Snag the sleek, smart device for just $129 (this discount is automatically applied at checkout), down from its usual price of $165. Not only does it wake you up and wind you down with tons of soothing sounds, it also features wellness content like built-in meditations, white noise capabilities, a nightlight and more snooze-worthy (in a good way!) features. Read more about Loftie in our full review here.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Disney Mickey Mouse, 6-Quart ($59, originally $79; walmart.com)

Whether you’re a big Disney fan or just a fan of making fast, easy meals, this Instant Pot deal is for you. Right now, Walmart is marking down two 6-quart Instant Pot Duos to just $59, and both are decorated with red or white illustrations of everyone’s favorite rodent, Mickey Mouse.

For those who have yet to hop on the Instant Pot bandwagon, this multicooker does the job of seven different kitchen appliances. It’s not just a pressure cooker; it’s also a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker and warmer. The stainless steel inner pot is included, along with a sealing ring, steam rack, soup spoon, rice paddle and lid holder, and you’ll find thousands of recipes and how-tos on the Instant Pot mobile app. If you’re hungry for more info, out our full review of the Instant Pot here.

Macy’s is marking down over 80,000 items (yes, you read that right!) from brands you love — from clothes and shoes to homewares — at the VIP Sale. Use code VIP to take anywhere from 10% to 30% off select regular-price and clearance items. Among deals are coveted clothes, beauty products, home goods, like a top-rated Clinique moisturizer, a Sealy Posturepedic mattress, a Nespresso (that happens to be our pick for best single-serve coffee maker) and much, much more.

Gear up for warm-weather workouts (and lounging around the house) at Under Armour’s current sale. Starting today, you can take 25% off more 2,000 spring workout styles for men and women, including tees, shorts and even sneakers. And perhaps most exciting, the activewear brand’s highly rated (and editor-favorite) Sportsmask face mask is included in the promo at two for $40.

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s Surprise 30% Off Sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage. Just be sure to shop this ultra rare sale, which lasts through March 30, sooner rather than later; certain bags and colorways are likely to sell out fast.

Save on all things home for a new season at Overstock’s latest event. The Spring Red Tag Sale runs from now through April 1, so you snag up to 70% off thousands of items you need as the weather warms up, including patio furniture, outdoor dining sets and more — plus tons of deals on the basics like home office essentials, rugs and other decor. Not to mention, everything ships for free.

Life is good, but this exclusive sale on Life Is Good apparel and accessories makes life even better. Use code CNN15 to take 15% off full-price items, plus free shipping. This deal lasts through April, but that doesn’t mean you should waste any time adding some optimistic tees, caps and more to your cart.

