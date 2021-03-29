(CNN) —

Easter Sunday traditions like egg hunts and cookouts may not be back in full force this season, but the opportunity to look your best is still on the table. Whether you’re going to an outdoor service or just spending time with your family, the holiday offers a great excuse to add something festive to your closet. Still, finding the best Easter dress often can mean sorting through hundreds of options that feel more costume-y than stylish.

“I love the idea of getting a special Easter outfit and I’m big on dresses for Easter,” says influencer and brand consultant Kellie Brown, who just dropped her own collection of plus-size dresses in conjunction with The Drop, which has since completely sold out. “An Easter dress needs to be really fun and a little over-the-top, and in my opinion, screams spring. I think the sage-y greens and the fun check prints and florals in my Amazon collection are great options.”

Writer and brand consultant Harling Ross agrees: “When it comes to Easter dresses, I think it’s fun to get really literal, which means I’m looking for florals, pastels, gingham and ruffles,” she says, noting that brands like Rixo, LoveShackFancy, Doên and Sleeper offer great styles.

Ahead, we found 20 delightful Easter dress options for women and children.

Women’s Easter dresses

Rixo Agyness Dress ($405; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Rixo Agyness Dress

Rixo designers Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey created their brand with the goal of infusing a touch of whimsy into every woman’s closet. This baby blue floral dress definitely does the trick. ___________________________________________________________________________

Sleeper Belle Linen Dress In Navy ($280, shopbop.com)

Shopbop Sleeper Belle Linen Dress In Navy

Style this navy puff-sleeve midi dress with a pair of pastel mules for a casual, chic look.

___________________________________________________________________________

H&M Satin Dress ($49.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Satin Dress

If your Easter Sunday usually veers more toward black-tie-optional, this lavender satin dress is the only choice.

___________________________________________________________________________

Mango Midi Printed Dress ($49.99; mango.com)

Mango Mango Midi Printed Dress

You’ll get multiple wears out of Mango’s versatile floral-printed midi dress. ___________________________________________________________________________

Astr The Label Ruched Tiered Ruffle Dress ($109; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Astr The Label Ruched Tiered Ruffle Dress

This green billowed-sleeve asymmetrical dress from Astr The Label is the perfect alternative to saccharine pastels.

Plus size Easter dresses

Aqua Curve Printed Tiered Hem Dress ($66, originally $88; bloomingdales.com)

Bloomingdale's Aqua Curve Printed Tiered Hem Dress

Perfect for a more casual Easter Sunday, this dress available in sizes 1X to 3X from Bloomingdales’ in-house line is a great option.

___________________________________________________________________________

Madewell Plaid Ruffled Tiered Midi Dress ($148; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Madewell Plaid Ruffled Tiered Midi Dress

This ruffled gingham dress available up to a size XXL is definitely on Ross’s list of must-have Easter dresses.

___________________________________________________________________________

Eloquii V-Neck Tank Maxi Day Dress With Flounce ($119.95; eloquii.com)

Eloquii Eloquii V-Neck Tank Maxi Day Dress With Flounce

A floral dress is by no means groundbreaking — but this flowy maxi from Eloquii is majorly versatile, and available up to a size 28. (The baby blue hue makes it feel even more Easter-ready.)

___________________________________________________________________________

Calvin Klein Plus Size Floral-Print Asymmetrical Surplice Dress ($139; macys.com)

Macy's Calvin Klein Plus Size Floral-Print Asymmetrical Surplice Dress

This chiffon floral A-line style is what Easter dress dreams are made of. Pair this look with strappy heels or open-toe flats. Plus it’s available up to a size 22. ___________________________________________________________________________

Universal Thread Puff Long Sleeve Tiered Dress ($27.99; target.com)

Target Universal Thread Puff Long Sleeve Tiered Dress

This tiered green mini dress from Target is easy to dress up for Easter Sunday — and down for a spring day at the park.

Girls’ Easter dresses

Faithfull The Brand Sade Mini Dress ($179; shopbop.com)

CNN Faithfull The Brand Sade Mini Dress

This dress’s pastel yellow hue may feel on-the-nose — but it just works. Try pairing it with rattan flats or wedges.

___________________________________________________________________________

Speechless Big Girls Floral Dress ($38.40, originally $64; macys.com)

Macy's Speechless Big Girls Floral Dress

A round-neck tea-length dress is perfect for an outdoor church service. ___________________________________________________________________________

Rare Editions Big Girls Lace Skater Dress ($50.40, originally $84; macys.com)

Macy's Rare Editions Big Girls Lace Skater Dress

Allover lace lends a dressier vibe to this tea-length dress, available in sizes 7 to 14. ___________________________________________________________________________

Universal Thread Short Sleeve Wrap Dress ($23.99, originally $29.99; target.com)

Target Universal Thread Short Sleeve Wrap Dress

Your daughter won’t grow out of this short-sleeve dress in a few months’ time, thanks to its adjustable wrap-tie.

___________________________________________________________________________

Tucker + Tate Springtime Dress ($35; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Tucker + Tate Springtime Dress

There’s a reason both Brown and Ross recommend gingham for Easter: It just feels right.

Baby Easter dresses

Gap Baby Eyelet Dress ($25, originally $39.95; gap.com)

Gap Gap Baby Eyelet Dress

Is there anything more Easter-appropriate than an eyelet gown?___________________________________________________________________________

H&M Ruffle-Trimmed Jersey Dress ($4.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Ruffle-Trimmed Jersey Dress

This breezy jersey dress is available in six adorable colorways, including this lemon-and-orange print.

___________________________________________________________________________

Cat & Jack Floral Ruffle Sleeve Dress ($6, originally $7; target.com)

Target Cat & Jack Floral Ruffle Sleeve Dress

Cat & Jack is a go-to brand for kids’ clothes that wash well, and this ruffle-sleeve dress comes with matching panty so you can skip the stirrup pants.

___________________________________________________________________________

Popatu All Over Embroidered Dress ($42; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Popatu All Over Embroidered Dress

A more formal Easter gown, this floral embroidered dress will have your little one looking regal and festive.

___________________________________________________________________________

Cat & Jack Knit Elevated Tutu Dress ($12, originally $15.99; target.com)

Target Cat & Jack Knit Elevated Tutu Dress

This baby blue tutu dress, which comes in sizes newborn through 24 months, is soft and stretchy so your baby will be comfortable and Easter-ready.