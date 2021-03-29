Easter Sunday traditions like egg hunts and cookouts may not be back in full force this season, but the opportunity to look your best is still on the table. Whether you’re going to an outdoor service or just spending time with your family, the holiday offers a great excuse to add something festive to your closet. Still, finding the best Easter dress often can mean sorting through hundreds of options that feel more costume-y than stylish.
“I love the idea of getting a special Easter outfit and I’m big on dresses for Easter,” says influencer and brand consultant Kellie Brown, who just dropped her own collection of plus-size dresses in conjunction with The Drop, which has since completely sold out. “An Easter dress needs to be really fun and a little over-the-top, and in my opinion, screams spring. I think the sage-y greens and the fun check prints and florals in my Amazon collection are great options.”
Writer and brand consultant Harling Ross agrees: “When it comes to Easter dresses, I think it’s fun to get really literal, which means I’m looking for florals, pastels, gingham and ruffles,” she says, noting that brands like Rixo, LoveShackFancy, Doên and Sleeper offer great styles.
Ahead, we found 20 delightful Easter dress options for women and children.
Women’s Easter dresses
Rixo Agyness Dress ($405; shopbop.com)
Rixo designers Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey created their brand with the goal of infusing a touch of whimsy into every woman’s closet. This baby blue floral dress definitely does the trick. ___________________________________________________________________________
Sleeper Belle Linen Dress In Navy ($280, shopbop.com)
Style this navy puff-sleeve midi dress with a pair of pastel mules for a casual, chic look.
___________________________________________________________________________
H&M Satin Dress ($49.99; hm.com)
If your Easter Sunday usually veers more toward black-tie-optional, this lavender satin dress is the only choice.
___________________________________________________________________________
Mango Midi Printed Dress ($49.99; mango.com)
You’ll get multiple wears out of Mango’s versatile floral-printed midi dress. ___________________________________________________________________________
Astr The Label Ruched Tiered Ruffle Dress ($109; nordstrom.com)
This green billowed-sleeve asymmetrical dress from Astr The Label is the perfect alternative to saccharine pastels.
Plus size Easter dresses
Aqua Curve Printed Tiered Hem Dress ($66, originally $88; bloomingdales.com)
Perfect for a more casual Easter Sunday, this dress available in sizes 1X to 3X from Bloomingdales’ in-house line is a great option.
___________________________________________________________________________
Madewell Plaid Ruffled Tiered Midi Dress ($148; shopbop.com)
This ruffled gingham dress available up to a size XXL is definitely on Ross’s list of must-have Easter dresses.
___________________________________________________________________________
Eloquii V-Neck Tank Maxi Day Dress With Flounce ($119.95; eloquii.com)
A floral dress is by no means groundbreaking — but this flowy maxi from Eloquii is majorly versatile, and available up to a size 28. (The baby blue hue makes it feel even more Easter-ready.)
___________________________________________________________________________
Calvin Klein Plus Size Floral-Print Asymmetrical Surplice Dress ($139; macys.com)
This chiffon floral A-line style is what Easter dress dreams are made of. Pair this look with strappy heels or open-toe flats. Plus it’s available up to a size 22. ___________________________________________________________________________
Universal Thread Puff Long Sleeve Tiered Dress ($27.99; target.com)
This tiered green mini dress from Target is easy to dress up for Easter Sunday — and down for a spring day at the park.
Girls’ Easter dresses
Faithfull The Brand Sade Mini Dress ($179; shopbop.com)
This dress’s pastel yellow hue may feel on-the-nose — but it just works. Try pairing it with rattan flats or wedges.
___________________________________________________________________________
Speechless Big Girls Floral Dress ($38.40, originally $64; macys.com)
A round-neck tea-length dress is perfect for an outdoor church service. ___________________________________________________________________________
Rare Editions Big Girls Lace Skater Dress ($50.40, originally $84; macys.com)
Allover lace lends a dressier vibe to this tea-length dress, available in sizes 7 to 14. ___________________________________________________________________________
Universal Thread Short Sleeve Wrap Dress ($23.99, originally $29.99; target.com)
Your daughter won’t grow out of this short-sleeve dress in a few months’ time, thanks to its adjustable wrap-tie.
___________________________________________________________________________
Tucker + Tate Springtime Dress ($35; nordstrom.com)
There’s a reason both Brown and Ross recommend gingham for Easter: It just feels right.
Baby Easter dresses
Gap Baby Eyelet Dress ($25, originally $39.95; gap.com)
Is there anything more Easter-appropriate than an eyelet gown?___________________________________________________________________________
H&M Ruffle-Trimmed Jersey Dress ($4.99; hm.com)
This breezy jersey dress is available in six adorable colorways, including this lemon-and-orange print.
___________________________________________________________________________
Cat & Jack Floral Ruffle Sleeve Dress ($6, originally $7; target.com)
Cat & Jack is a go-to brand for kids’ clothes that wash well, and this ruffle-sleeve dress comes with matching panty so you can skip the stirrup pants.
___________________________________________________________________________
Popatu All Over Embroidered Dress ($42; nordstrom.com)
A more formal Easter gown, this floral embroidered dress will have your little one looking regal and festive.
___________________________________________________________________________
Cat & Jack Knit Elevated Tutu Dress ($12, originally $15.99; target.com)
This baby blue tutu dress, which comes in sizes newborn through 24 months, is soft and stretchy so your baby will be comfortable and Easter-ready.