These ancient Americans mummified parrots. No one knows why

(CNN) Researchers working in northern Chile say people from an ancient civilization transported exotic birds hundreds of miles over the Andes, before mummifying them with their mouths wide open.

Parrots and macaws are not native to the Atacama, which is the driest desert in the world, but feathers and mummified birds have been found at archaeological sites in the region, according to a news release from Penn State University, published Monday.

Many parrots were mummified after death, some with their mouths open and their tongues sticking out, and others with their wings spread as if they were flying.

This is a mummified scarlet macaw.

"It's difficult to interpret," study co-author José M. Capriles, assistant professor of anthropology at Penn State, told CNN, but the practice may be part of a ritual linked to the birds' ability to mimic human speech.

Researchers visited museums throughout northern Chile for almost three years to study parrot and macaw remains found in the region. The scientists used zooarchaeological analysis, isotopic dietary reconstruction, radiocarbon dating and ancient DNA testing to build a picture of the birds' lives.

