Homes and roads are flooding in parts of Nashville and other areas of Tennessee as powerful storms roll through

(CNN) Parts of Tennessee, including Nashville, were under a flash flood emergency early Sunday morning as a powerful storm system rolled through the region -- with reports of people clinging to trees and taking refuge in their attics to avoid the rising water.

"Major flash flooding is occurring with numerous roads, interstates, and homes flooded with water rescues ongoing," the National Weather Service in Nashville said . "Please stay home and do not travel."

The weather service said there were multiple water rescues ongoing across southern Nashville and there were "people clinging to trees."

"This is a life-threatening situation -- do not travel tonight," it said early Sunday morning.

The rainfall recorded across Nashville on Saturday was the largest daily rainfall ever recorded in March and ranked as the fourth wettest day in the city's history, according to the weather service.

