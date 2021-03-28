UPS drivers threw a birthday parade for their co-worker recovering from Covid-19

(CNN) A UPS employee had quite the birthday celebration this week -- but he almost didn't live to see it.

William Torres battled Covid-19 in a Texas hospital for 64 days, partially in the ICU, before he was released. This week, his friends and co-workers at UPS celebrated his birthday with a parade, CNN affiliate KOSA reported

With friends by his side, Torres watched a procession of vehicles -- UPS trucks, motorcycles and adorned cars -- line up to wish him a happy birthday.

William Torres spent 64 days in the hospital.

"It was great," Torres told KOSA. "Cause in the hospital I got to have one guest and my wife would go every day. But seeing a bunch of people is a totally different thing."

UPS employees who organized the parade said Torres is one of a kind.

