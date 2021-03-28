A teen girl abducted by a registered sex offender in Texas is in 'extreme danger,' sheriff's office says

(CNN) A teenage girl in Texas has been abducted by a registered sex offender and is in "extreme danger," the local sheriff's office says.

Lexus Gray, 14, was allegedly kidnapped by her non-custodial father, 40-year old Justin Gray, on Wednesday after authorities say he assaulted and chased her mom with a knife, the Rains County Sheriff said in a news release.

Justin Gray is believed to be dangerous, and has an active parole violation warrant, the release said. He was convicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety

Justin Gray

According to the release, Gray left with Lexus on foot and is believed to be in the Dallas or Mesquite area as of Friday.

"(P)lease (if) anyone sees them or talks to them please notify the cops or I," Lexus' mother, Jennifer Bean, said in a Facebook post.

