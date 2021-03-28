One ticket sold in Florida wins a $238 million Powerball jackpot

(CNN) For the first time in two months, someone won the Powerball jackpot, selecting all six numbers to secure the $238 jackpot.

The ticket was bought in Lutz, Florida, which is just north of Tampa.

The winning numbers were 06-14-38-39-65-06 with a 3x Power Play.

Before Saturday night, the jackpot was last won on January 30, according to CNN affiliate WFLA

Powerball is a lottery game where a player chooses five numbers from a set of 69 white balls and one number from 26 red Powerballs. For an additional cost, players can add Power Play to their ticket, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes.