Inmate killed by police held corrections officer hostage and took his radio and keys to free other inmates, administrator says

(CNN) An inmate in the Oklahoma County Detention Center held a correctional officer hostage, took his radio and keys and released other inmates before being shot and killed by police on Saturday, the facility's administrator said in a news conference.

Oklahoma County Detention Center Administrator Greg Williams said the hostage situation took place during a med pass, which is when medicine is given to the inmates.

There were 37 inmates housed on the floor, but it's not clear how many were released and how many were involved in the incident, Williams said.

The hostage situation occurred in a segregation pod, where the "inmates that are most difficult to handle are housed," Williams explained.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said his department dispatched the senior tactical team to the scene just after 4 p.m. (5 p.m. ET).

