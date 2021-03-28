Bomb squad safely detonates Civil War cannonball found in Maryland

(CNN) Bomb squad technicians have safely disposed of a Civil War-era ordnance found in Frederick County, Maryland.

The technicians identified the unexploded ordnance as a live cannonball round used during the Civil War and determined its fusing mechanism was still intact, the state's Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) said in a statement on Tuesday.

A resident of Glen Hill Court in Jefferson contacted the state fire marshal after receiving the cannonball from a family member who had found it while metal detecting near Monocacy National Battlefield, Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire told CNN. The cannonball sat in the resident's home for several months before it was reported.

The technicians removed and transported the cannonball on Monday to Beaver Creek Quarry in Hagerstown, where it was safely detonated, Alkire said.

The cannonball was powerful enough to have caused significant damage.

