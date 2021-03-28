A California teacher sings to her students to build confidence

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Third graders in Katie Booser's classroom expect to sing a song before every test they take, using the teacher's very own lyrical creation that aims to instill confidence and motivation.

Booser, a 34-year-old teacher at Franklin Elementary School in Santa Barbara, California, wants to give students the tools for a successful life, which she believes starts with confidence. Booser established daily journaling time in her classes and a song she wrote herself full of positive affirmations that is sung before every test.

Drawing inspiration from the popular children's chant, "Repeat After Me," Booser adapted the lyrics to fit her confidence-building teaching philosophy. In a video shared with CNN, Booser can be seen walking around her classroom chanting, "I believe in myself, I believe I can, I believe I'll try my best," pausing after each affirmation for students to join in and repeat after her.

Booser says she's been singing before tests in her classroom for years.

"I think it's important for kids to see ... your teacher is unapologetically dancing around the classroom with a mask and a microphone," Booser said. "I know it's a connection we have because they [students] are like, look at my goofball teacher, I'm now able to show my silliness."

Read More