He's a cop. He's 91. And he has no plans to retire

(CNN) Where do you see yourself at the age of 91? Working, with no plans to retire, may not be the first thing that comes to mind.

But for one Arkansas police officer, he wouldn't have it any other way.

LC "Buckshot" Smith has worked in law enforcement for more than 56 years, and with his 92nd birthday coming up in May, he says he'll retire "when the good lord says so."

"Buckshot" Smith, from the small town of Camden, Arkansas, was a sheriff deputy for 46 years before he retired -- retirement that lasted for just a few short months. He quickly realized he missed the work.

The beloved officer is known throughout town. Everyone stops to talk when they see him, says Public Relations Officer Dana Weatherby.

