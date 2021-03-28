(CNN) Millions of people in the Philippines won't be celebrating Easter as normal this year after the majority Catholic country imposed a strict lockdown in the capital and nearby provinces.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the lockdown Saturday after the country reported 9,838 new Covid-19 cases -- the country's highest single day increase, according to official state media Philippines News Agency. Philippines has reported more than 720,000 coronavirus cases, including 13,170 deaths, making it one of the worst affected countries in Asia.

The country has seen a steep rise in daily reported cases since February, and the country is now reporting more than 9,000 new cases a day. There are more than 105,000 active cases , according to the Philippines' Department of Health.

More than 25 million people across Metro Manila and nearby provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be affected by the lockdown.

Filipino Catholics wearing facemasks and face shields carry palm fronds as they pray outside a church to celebrate Palm Sunday on March 28, 2021 in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines.

The lockdown begins Monday, and runs until April 4 -- or Easter Sunday, a day when Christians often celebrate with special church services. Religious gatherings are not allowed during the holy week.

