Bolsonaro ordered to pay 'moral damages' to journalist

(CNN) A Brazilian court has ordered that President Jair Bolsonaro pay damages to a journalist after he made remarks that questioned her credibility, according to newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo.

Bolsonaro suggested last year that Patrícia Campos Mello, a reporter for the paper, had offered sex to a source for negative information about him.

Campos Mello wrote a series of investigative news reports about a group using WhatsApp to boost Bolsonaro's campaign by criticizing his rivals before the country's 2018 presidential election.

Folha reported that Bolsonaro would have to pay the journalist 20,000 reais ($3,473) for "moral damages." In a March 16 decision, judge Inah de Lemos e Silva Machado said the far-right leader violated "the honor" of the journalist, Folha said.

Campos Mello welcomed the decision in a tweet, calling the verdict a "victory for all of us women."

Read More