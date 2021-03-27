New Jersey murder suspect now charged in 3 New Mexico homicides

(CNN) A man being held on a murder charge in New Jersey was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree murder in New Mexico.

Sean Lannon is accused of killing his ex-wife Jennifer Lannon, Jesten Mata and Matthew Miller and stuffing their bodies into a car that was left in the Albuquerque airport parking lot, according to affidavits for arrest warrants.

Lannon also faces other charges, including two counts of kidnapping for allegedly luring Mata and Miller to their deaths.

A fourth victim, Randall Apostalon, also was found dead in the vehicle. No charges have been filed yet in Apostalon's death, the district attorney's office in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, told CNN on Friday.

Prosecutor says suspect confessed to killing 15 people in New Mexico

