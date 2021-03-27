What do Janet Jackson and Kermit the Frog have in common? The Library of Congress just archived their songs

(CNN) The Library of Congress has added Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation 1814" and Kermit the Frog's "The Rainbow Connection" to its National Recording Registry.

The songs are among 25 "audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation's recorded sound heritage," the Library of Congress said in a statement on Wednesday.

Other new additions include Louis Armstrong's "When the Saints Go Marching In" and Nas' "Illmatic."

The selections span from 1878 to 2008, and range from pop and hip-hop to country, gospel and even children's music. The additions bring the number of song titles in the National Recording Registry to 575, the Library of Congress said. The national archive boasts a vast collection of nearly 4 million recorded sounds.

"The National Recording Registry will preserve our history through these vibrant recordings of music and voices that have reflected our humanity and shaped our culture from the past 143 years," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said. "We received about 900 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry, and we welcome the public's input as the Library of Congress and its partners preserve the diverse sounds of history and culture."

