A man plays the same lottery numbers twice -- and has $200,000 to show for it

(CNN) You know how they say that anything worth doing is worth doing twice?

Well, a man in South Carolina must have taken it to heart -- and now he has $200,000 to show for it.

The man went to a package store in the town of Summerville and bought two tickets with the same number: 2, 4, 5, 6, 9.

"If I'm going to play it once, more is better," he told South Carolina Lottery officials.

And it was: Each of the tickets netted him $100,000.

