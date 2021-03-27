Legendary football coach Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87

(CNN) Howard Schnellenberger, the legendary football coach who led the University of Miami Hurricanes to national prominence after winning the school's first national title, has died.

Schnellenberger passed away on Saturday at age 87, his family announced through Florida Atlantic University.

"Howard always allowed me to be a part of his football life," Beverlee Schnellenberger, who was married to the coach for 61 years, said in the release. "Watching him on the sidelines was an opportunity that gave us a special closeness -- win or lose -- that not many wives get. Even though he never smiled, he was always smiling in his heart. We loved all the moves and challenges."

"I will miss his warm heart, his warm hands and soft kisses. Howard always treated me special, like a queen, and was truly a husband that every Canadian girl dreams of," she added. "You will always be my love, now and forever. I'm proud to be your wife. You were a great leader of men and the leader of our lives."

Schnellenberger brought Miami into the national spotlight, turning around a program that finished the 1979 season at 5-6 to a powerhouse that finished the 1983 season at 11-1 and a national championship.